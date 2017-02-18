LACETT | Knights clinch share of GLVC with win over Illinois-Springfield

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – It was raining threes Saturday at Knights Hall but nothing was raining on Bellarmine’s parade.
The Bellarmine Knights connected on a new program record 18 threes as they locked up a share of their third straight GLVC championship with a 92-55 win over Illinois Springfield.
Junior Rusty Troutman led the way with 18 for Bellarmine, who clinched the top seed in the GLVC tournament which gets underway a week from Sunday.
Bellarmine has won 11 straight games.
The Knights can win the GLVC outright with a win in their regular season finale over Southern Indiana who comes into Thursday’s game at Knights Hall a game back in second place.
