Hundreds participate in 2017 Polar Plunge in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spirits were up as the clothes came off for the 2017 southern Indiana Polar Plunge.

The community-wide event took place at Deam's Lake Beach House in Borden Saturday.

It benefits the Special Olympics of Southern Indiana and helps cover the cost for year-round training and competitions.

Organizers say 313 people took the plunge.

The air temperature wasn't too bad, but plungers say that changed when they hit the water.

"The water temperature, even though it's still cold it's in the forties, and so the plungers are just having a great time and everybody is here for fun and to support our special needs programs," Polar Bear Plunge Co-Chair Bobbi Binggeli said.

Organizers say the event raised more than $84,000.

