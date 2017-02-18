Clifton residents plant 'Clifton Tree' to represent community gr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clifton residents plant 'Clifton Tree' to represent community growth



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You may have heard of the beloved children's book "The Giving Tree."

Now residents in the Clifton neighborhood have a similar way of paying it forward.

A freshly planted oak tree was dedicated in front of Northeast Christian Church in Clifton Saturday.

Council members say they want people to take photos next to the tree for milestones in their lives, such as marriages, birthdays and graduations.

And as they grow and change throughout life, so does the tree.

"The Clifton Tree is a metaphor for our Clifton neighborhood. We've got strong roots, we have a strong trunk that will go up in height, it will provide a canopy for everybody that will come close to it will be in shade and comfort," Mike O'Leary said.

They expect the newly planted tree to be around for at least the next 150 years. 

