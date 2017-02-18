Beer enthusiasts gather for Tailspin Ale Fest at Bowman Field - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Beer enthusiasts gather for Tailspin Ale Fest at Bowman Field

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been touted as the Best Beer Fest of the Season and that was put to the test Saturday at Bowman Field.

The World War Two Hanger at Louisville Executive Airport hosted the Tailspin Ale Fest.

More than 70 breweries were available for tasters to check out the more than 200 different beers, including some local companies.

The event benefits the Dare to Care food bank and brings in beer enthusiasts from about 16 states.

"This year we have people from New York, Colorado, Florida, Mississippi, Alabama, so it is nice to have those people come in from out of town," Co-founder Tisha Gainey said.

Last year the event raised more than $12,000.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.