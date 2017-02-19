Emergency workers respond to fire at home on West Broadway - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Emergency workers respond to fire at home on West Broadway

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 4100 block of West Broadway, near South 41st Street, according to a MetroSafe dispatcher.

A call about the fire was received at 8:03 a.m. Sunday. It took crews about 15 minutes to get control of the fire.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

There's no word on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.