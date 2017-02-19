Louisville teen wins national volunteering honor while fighting own health battle

LMPD homicide detectives have scheduled a news conference this afternoon to talk about the case of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs.

LMPD homicide detectives have scheduled a news conference this afternoon to talk about the case of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs.

LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...

Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...

Explosive device blows up in man's hand after he allegedly tries to kill two Spencer County deputies

Explosive device blows up in man's hand after he allegedly tries to kill two Spencer County deputies

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande show that left 22 people dead as young concertgoers fled, some still wearing the American pop star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande show that left 22 people dead as young concertgoers fled, some still wearing the American pop star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons.

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner said Dequante Lamarr Hobbs Jr. was shot and killed Sunday night in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner said Dequante Lamarr Hobbs Jr. was shot and killed Sunday night in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville teen is up for a national award for her volunteerism. Anna-Maria Beck has raised thousands of dollars over the years through bake sales, all while battling a brain tumor.

For most bakers, a batch is 12 cookies. But for Beck, one batch is 200 cookies. "So we'll make a couple batches, so that's probably like 500, 600 cookies," Beck said.

The Sacred Heart Academy senior is in the business of bake sales. She's raised thousands of dollars over the years, all while fighting a brain tumor. "Years fighting this stupid tumor. I can't get over it," she said.

At the age of seven, Beck was diagnosed with brain cancer. She's had a dozen surgeries, radiation and is on her ninth round of chemo. While sitting for hours in the chemo clinic during treatment, Beck decided she wanted to do something for other patients. "So I know that my care is just so great, and I knew that everyone deserves to have that, so I just decided that I wanted to give back to them," she said.

Beck held her first bake sale in 2011. "We literally planned it in a week. (I) didn't think it would be that big. (It was) just for kicks," Beck explained.

That spur of the moment idea raised $8,000 in a single day. Since then, she's had several sales, totaling more than $16,000. Her involvement with Norton Children's Hospital's "Bourbon and Bowties" raised nearly $400,000 and she's also lobbied Congress on behalf of young cancer patients. "I'm really proud of it. I think it's really cool, that I've been able to give back doing something I love."

Her fundraising efforts are gaining national attention. She's one of two state honorees for the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a national program honoring students for outstanding volunteer service. She'll travel to Washington D.C. in May when the nation's top volunteer will be named.

"I think that service just makes your life better. (It) makes you appreciate what you have, no matter what you have and I think service is a great thing," Beck said.

Beck is currently working on another big batch of cookies, this time for her latest project "Valkyrie Beat," a mini-dance marathon she's starting at Sacred Heart. "It's going to be a four-hour dance marathon and it's in accordance with "Raise Red," which is U of L's dance marathon, which raises money for my chemo clinic," she said.

Beck says she'll continue to raise money for those helping her battle cancer one cookie at a time. "I have to persevere and if I don't persevere, it's like giving up, and I refuse to give up," Beck said.

The bake sale for "Valkyrie Beat" will take place on February 28.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.