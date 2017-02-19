Two suspects in Louisville homicide to appear in court on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two suspects in a Louisville homicide are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Police arrested Asia Jewell last Friday in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Kara Jewell.

Asia Jewell, 23, and Evert Baker, 40, are both expected to be arraigned on Monday.

Police say on Feb. 7, Baker and a third suspect, Amber Jewell, 22, got into an argument with the victim on North 38th Street near Duncan Street.

Lawyers say Amber allegedly threw a rock at Kara Jewell, causing serious head injuries, and eventually, her death.

Police have not yet stated how Asia was allegedly involved in the murder.

All three suspects are charged with murder and wanton endangerment.

