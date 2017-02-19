GINA ON THE JOB: Bourbon Master Taster

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WDRB) -- They're jobs unique to Kentuckiana and they're letting WDRB's Gina Glaros take over for a day.

For her first journey, she headed to bourbon country to be a Master Taster.

Sweet, spicy and every flavor in between, it's crafted with your taste buds in mind and there's a jackpot of a job to make sure it's just right. For that, WDRB goes to where the horses go: Woodford Reserve. Glaros took over for Master Taster Elizabeth McCall.

It was off to fermentation first. "I use my really big instrument and take my finger and stick it in there. Looks hot, it's not. And go ahead and give it a little taste. It's pretty sweet," McCall said.

The bubbles are the yeast, a result of the mash process, working. "That's CO2 coming off, heat and alcohol," McCall said.

It was off to the barrel run. Gloves on and a swift kick, the bourbon rolled to the warehouse.

"This is going to be your tier one, tier two and tier three and every floor has ricks that have three tiers on them in this warehouse," McCall said.

The one warehouse holds about 5,000 barrels. "You have to be methodical about how you put them away, because you want to be able to later go back and find that exact barrel," McCall said.

Glaros learned the bung of the barrel has to be at the top. So, barrels have to be in the perfect position before being rolled in.

McCall and Glaros pulled samples, a crucial part of the job. "Your job is to catch the whiskey. You might get a whiskey shower," McCall said.

Barrel thieving is another way to sample, which isn't done as often.

One of McCall's main jobs as a Master Taster is personal selection. McCall and Glaros then sample the bourbon they pulled.

The old sight-and-nose test goes a long way. "You have to dissect your bourbon glass and there's an art to dissecting your bourbon glass. So, you start by wafting it under your nose," McCall said. "Get your wrist into it. We're learning how to swirl our glass."

By the end, a Master Taster creates a unique blend, considered to be an art form, for consumers.

