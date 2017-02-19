'502 Restaurant Week' returns for fifth year - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'502 Restaurant Week' returns for fifth year

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The annual celebration of Louisville and southern Indiana restaurants kicks off its fifth year. Nearly 30 Kentuckiana eateries are participating in "502 Restaurant Week."

The week runs from Feb. 22 to March 8, 2017. Participating restaurants feature a special menu consisting of three courses during the culinary event.

Diners will pay $50.20 per couple or $50.20 per person depending on the restaurant's menu.

There are no coupons or tickets for 502 Restaurant Week. Diners simply pay the fixed price for the special menu at the restaurant.

Menus can be viewed online.

"Taste of 502" will launch the week of Feb. 20. Attendees can try out participating restaurants in one setting. The Taste will take place at 6pm at the Seelback Hilton Hotel in downtown Louisville. Tickets are $45.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.