'502 Restaurant Week' returns for fifth year

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner said Dequante Lamarr Hobbs Jr. was shot and killed Sunday night in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande show that left 22 people dead as young concertgoers fled, some still wearing the American pop star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons.More >>
One man is charged with murder after a fatal crash Monday afternoon on Outer Loop.More >>
Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...More >>
Robert Crittenden, 22, was arrested on Monday night at 41st and Main Streets.More >>
LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.More >>
Police say the incident happened last June.More >>
LMPD homicide detectives have scheduled a news conference this afternoon to talk about the case of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs.More >>
