Columbia University accidentally accepts, then rejects students

LMPD homicide detectives have scheduled a news conference this afternoon to talk about the case of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs.

WATCH LIVE AT 2:30 PM: LMPD to release update on case of 7-year-old killed by stray bullet

LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...

Explosive device blows up in man's hand after he allegedly tries to kill two Spencer County deputies

One man is charged with murder after a fatal crash Monday afternoon on Outer Loop.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande show that left 22 people dead as young concertgoers fled, some still wearing the American pop star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons.

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner said Dequante Lamarr Hobbs Jr. was shot and killed Sunday night in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.

Family of 7-year-old boy shot and killed Sunday has dealt with tragedy before

New York (CNN) -- Those few seconds before opening an email about a university application can be excruciating. What comes afterward could be a wave of joy -- or a wall of dread.

For 277 students who applied to the master's program at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, a mistake by the Ivy League school meant applicants experienced both emotions, in relatively quick succession.

Columbia's admissions office accidentally informed the applicants Wednesday that they were accepted to the program, only to rescind the acceptance within an hour, the university said in a statement to CNN.

The mistake was "due to human error," according to Columbia University Vice Dean for Education Julie Kornfeld.

"We deeply apologize for this miscommunication," Kornfeld said in the statement. "We value the energy and enthusiasm that our applicants bring to the admissions process, and regret the stress and confusion caused by this mistake."

Columbia, in New York, is not the first university to experience this kind of problem. In the past few years, similar acceptance errors have occurred at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and the State University of New York at Buffalo.

In 2016, SUNY Buffalo accidentally sent out acceptance emails to 5,109 applicants when an incorrect email list was generated from a database of people who had applied.

The university corrected the error three to four hours after noticing the mistake, but it still left the applicants with a cliffhanger: In emailing its "sincerest apologies" to the group, SUNY Buffalo also informed them their applications were still under review.

Carnegie Mellon made a similar mistake in 2015 when it sent out acceptance emails to 800 applicants for its master's program in computer science.

"Congratulations on your acceptance into the Master of Science program in Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon," the email said, according to CNN affiliate KDKA. "You are one of the select few, less than 9% of the more than 1200 applicants ... Welcome to Carnegie Mellon!"

All 800 applicants had actually been rejected.

Carnegie Mellon sent a follow-up email a few hours later informing the wrongly emailed applicants. The university apologized, saying the error was caused by "serious mistakes in our process for generating acceptance letters."

Columbia would not immediately offer additional information on what caused its error, but the school said it is working to guarantee it is not repeated.

"We are working assiduously to strengthen our internal procedures in order to ensure that this mistake does not happen in the future," Kornfeld said.

CNN's Holly Yan, Katia Hetter and Tim Hume contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.