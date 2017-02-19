Police in Columbus, Indiana say teen dies after being hit by an - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police in Columbus, Indiana say teen dies after being hit by an SUV

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old from Columbus, Indiana, has died after he was hit by an SUV.

According to a release from Columbus Police, the victim was 15-year-old Abbott Garn.

Authorities say officers were dispatched Saturday around 9:30 p.m. to the 2500 block of Franklin Street on a call that a person had been hit by a vehicle.

Officials say it was determined that an SUV had stopped on Franklin Street. Investigators say Garn got out of the vehicle. Police say Garn then tried to get back inside the SUV as it started to move and he was hit by the vehicle.

Garn was taken by medical helicopter to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis where he died from his injuries.

Police say he was a student at Columbus East High School.

Columbus Police are continuing to investigate the accident.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.