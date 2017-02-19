LMPD investigating shooting near Churchill Downs - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD investigating shooting near Churchill Downs

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after officers say one person was found shot near Churchill Downs in he parking lot of 'N' Street Baptist Church.

Around 1 p.m. Sunday, LMPD says it responded to the area of 6th Street and Heywood Avenue. 

When officers arrived they say they found a man who had been shot.

Church members say they heard gunshots as their service was ending.

"So we kept the congregation in. Several of us came out to investigate to see what was going on and we found a young man that had been shot at least three times lying in our church parking lot," said the church's Music Minister, David Wicks.

Some cars in the parking lot were also hit.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville hospital where he is in critical condition.

LMPD has not released any suspect information.

This story will be updated as more details are available. 

