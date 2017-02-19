Police: Man in photos now 'main suspect' in 2 girls' deaths

Deng Adel will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Louisville for his junior season, multiple reports said Tuesday morning.

Deng Adel will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Louisville for his junior season, multiple reports said Tuesday morning.

Robert Crittenden, 22, was arrested on Monday night at 41st and Main Streets.

Robert Crittenden, 22, was arrested on Monday night at 41st and Main Streets.

One man is charged with murder after a fatal crash Monday afternoon on Outer Loop.

One man is charged with murder after a fatal crash Monday afternoon on Outer Loop.

UPDATE | Man charged with murder and DUI after fatal crash on Outer Loop

UPDATE | Man charged with murder and DUI after fatal crash on Outer Loop

One person has been shot in the head in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.

One person has been shot in the head in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.

Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...

Police say it started last Tuesday when someone called 911 to report that there had been an explosion in a home near Taylorsville Lake...

Explosive device blows up in man's hand after he allegedly tries to kill two Spencer County deputies

Explosive device blows up in man's hand after he allegedly tries to kill two Spencer County deputies

The no-gun policy at some federal buildings in Floyd County frustrates Sheriff Frank Loop.

The no-gun policy at some federal buildings in Floyd County frustrates Sheriff Frank Loop.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande show that left 22 people dead as young concertgoers fled, some still wearing the American pop star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande show that left 22 people dead as young concertgoers fled, some still wearing the American pop star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons.

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner said Dequante Lamarr Hobbs Jr. was shot and killed Sunday night in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner said Dequante Lamarr Hobbs Jr. was shot and killed Sunday night in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.

Family of 7-year-old boy shot and killed Sunday has dealt with tragedy before

Family of 7-year-old boy shot and killed Sunday has dealt with tragedy before

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) -- Indiana State Police say a man photographed walking along a trail system around the time two teenage girls later found slain were dropped off by a relative is now considered "the main suspect" in their killings.

The man previously had been considered a person authorities wanted to speak to in the investigation of the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

Sgt. Tony Slocum said Sunday that "the totality of the evidence" so far led authorities to the conclusion that he's a suspect.

The girls' bodies were found Tuesday about a quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that's part of a trail system. The bodies were found near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Slocum is urging the public to call police with tips about the man.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.