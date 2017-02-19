Family of man shot, killed by LMPD officers are hoping his death - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Family of man shot, killed by LMPD officers are hoping his death sheds light on community issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The family of a Louisville man shot and killed last weekend by police are now hoping his death sheds light on several issues the community is facing, including the city’s abandoned homes.

Shawna Coates is the sister of William Young Jr.,  the man LMPD officers shot and killed at a home on Oleanda Avenue after Young charged at them with a meat skewer during a burglary investigation.

Coates says her brother was living in the abandoned house and it’s places like that which hinder the homeless from seeking legitimate shelters and programs.

“So that they do understand there are resources of homeless shelters, there are places like JADAC and the healing place, The Brook, several, several reach out programs to help these people,” Coates said.

Community activist Christopher 2X agrees.

“They feel that the best way they can treat their homelessness is through the self-pride and they will end up coming to abandoned houses like this, sleeping under bridges, things like that,” says 2X.

Just a block away, several apartment buildings sit vacant or abandoned, former windows now boarded with plywood, similar to the home on Oleanda and a place the homeless frequent.

Along with the homeless issue, Young’s family says a shooting like the one last weekend will help others realize the severity of drug use and homeless in their community and help take action to fight it.

“Someone needs to step up and someone needs to take charge and say, ‘look, we need to help these people.' It may not affect us personally but I am sure it affects the community more,” Coates said.

Young’s family says his funeral will be on Tuesday.

The investigation into the officer involved shooting could take up to six months.

