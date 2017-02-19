Charismatic, 1999 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, dies - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Charismatic, 1999 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, dies

Photo courtesy of Old Friends Farm Photo courtesy of Old Friends Farm
Old Friends Farm took to Twitter to announce the death of Charismatic. Old Friends Farm took to Twitter to announce the death of Charismatic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charismatic, the 1999 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, has died unexpectedly at 20 years old.

According to a release from Old Friends Farm, Charismatic was found early Sunday morning. 

The cause of the horse's death is unknown at this time. 

The release states that Charismatic, a contender for the Triple Crown in 1999, fractured his left front leg at the start of the 1999 Belmont Stakes, ending his career. 

Charismatic retired with five wins. The farm says more information will be released. 

