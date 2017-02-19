Louisville fugitives wanted on murder charges found in Chicago - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville fugitives wanted on murder charges found in Chicago

Posted: Updated:
Christopher Champion (Right) and Kenneth Austin (Left) Christopher Champion (Right) and Kenneth Austin (Left)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville fugitives wanted for murder have been arrested in Chicago.

Christopher Champion and Kenneth Austin are being held at the Cook County jail without bond. 

Both men have been indicted for the murder of 25-year-old John Thomas Grover. He was found shot to death in his home in the Park Hill neighborhood Jan. 30. 

A spokesperson for the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says a detainer has been filed against Champion and Austin that ensures they will be brought back to Louisville once their Illinois charges are resolved. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

