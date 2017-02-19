8 arrested on outstanding warrants, drug charges in Crawford County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Crawford County Sheriff's Department made eight arrests over the weekend on outstanding warrants and drug charges, according to a release.

On Feb. 17 officers arrested 48-year-old Vernon Carroll of Milltown after he fled into a home on Craydon Lane, west of Milltown.

Following Carroll's arrest, officers conducted a search and found the suspect in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

After obtaining a search warrant, Crawford County Deputies and Indiana State Police officers found 33 syringes, pills, marijuana, meth and other drug paraphernalia in the home.

Police arrested three individuals on outstanding warrants. 25-year-old James Grant was arrested after driving while suspended, 31-year-old Dereck Feith was arrested on theft charges, and 36-year-old Brandon Ingram was arrested on a probation violation.

Three additional individuals were also arrested on drug charges. 43-year-old Brian Blankenship, 34-year-old John Wyatt Birkla, and 33-year-old Shelly Manning for possession of meth.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.