Indiana DNR investigating boat accident in Seymour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana DNR officers are investigating after two people were involved in a boating accident Sunday afternoon.

Officials say it happened on the White River at the Rockford Dam in Seymour, Indiana, at 2:08 p.m.

Jackson County deputies utilized a throw bag to reach the boat and pull it to shore, where the boaters were able to evacuate before the boat washed over the dam. 

According to a release, investigation showed the boaters had been fishing above the dam when their trolling motor lost power and they were unable to start the boat's main engine. 

Both individuals had life jackets but were not wearing them at the time. They were transported to Schneck Medical Center in good condition and treated for mild hypothermia. 

DNR officers continue to investigate the incident. 

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.