BOZICH | Louisville, Kentucky gain on my AP college basketball Top 25 ballot

Louisville (North Carolina) and Kentucky (Florida) both face top conference opponents this week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Gonzaga in the West. Villanova in the East. Kansas in the Midwest.

Three of the four Number One seeds for the 2017 NCAA Tournament appear secure.

But that fourth top seed?

Applications are being accepted. I’ve read that several people still like Baylor because the Bears have non-league victories over Oregon and Louisville.

Guess what?

The Bears have also lost four of their last six. Twice to Kansas is forgivable. But a home game to Kansas State and a road game to Texas Tech? That’s not my profile of a Number One seed.

Here is my latest ballot in the Associated Press college basketball Top 25.

1. Gonzaga (28-0) — Nothing I say can make the doubters believe in the Zags until they make the Final Four.

2. Villanova (26-2) — Home games with Butler and Creighton make this an interesting week for the Wildcats.

3. Kansas (24-3) — Another Big 12 title? What a surprise.

4. Louisville (22-5) — A win in Chapel Hill Wednesday will put the Cards in position to win the ACC.

5. North Carolina (23-5) — A visiting team has not won in the Smith Center this season.

6. Oregon (24-4) — The Ducks finish with three road games but they’re all winnable.

7. Baylor (22-5) — Four losses in six games doesn’t translate to a One-Seed — to me.

8. Arizona (25-3) — The UCLA rematch is Saturday in Tucson.

9. UCLA (24-3) — The Bruins are unlikely to overtake Oregon or Arizona in the Pac-12.

10. Kentucky (22-5) — Ken Pomeroy’s formula puts Kentucky’s win probability at 94 percent Tuesday at Missouri.

11. Florida (22-5) — Hard to imagine the Gators surviving in Rupp Arena Saturday without center John Egbunu.

12. West Virginia (21-6) — The Mountaineers have pulled even with Baylor in the Big 12.

13. Purdue (22-5) — The Boilermakers finish with three of their last four on the road.

14. Duke (22-5) — The Blue Devils are finally playing like a team with 37 McDonald’s all-Americans.

15. SMU (24-4) — The Best Team Nobody Talks About.

16. Cincinnati (24-3) — Have Cincinnati fans quit waiting for Bob Huggins to come back yet?

17. Florida State (21-6) — The Seminoles have major issues playing away from Tallahassee.

18. Wisconsin (22-5) — The Badgers are more worried about Bronson Koenig getting healthy than beating Ohio State Thursday.

19. Butler (20-6) — The Bulldogs are likely to be underdogs in their next two at Villanova and at Xavier.

20. Wichita State (25-4) — If you’re overlooking the Shockers that’s your mistake.

21. Maryland (22-5) — The Terps have lost three of their last five.

22. Virginia (18-8) — When you’re finished praising Tony Bennett’s defense, ask him how his team scored 41 points at North Carolina and 55 against Duke.

23. Saint Mary’s (24-3) — The Gaels aren’t Gonzaga, but they aren’t terrible.

24. Notre Dame (21-7) — After losing five of six, the Irish have won four straight.

25. Creighton (22-5) — I thought the Bluejays were finished after Maurice Watson went down Wrong.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.