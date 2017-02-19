UPDATE: Kentucky State Police, LMPD and Radcliff Police pursue two suspects wanted in Missouri

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police, Louisville Metro Police and Radcliff Police pursued two suspects on Sunday who were wanted on felony warrants in Missouri.

According to a Kentucky State Police news release, 39-year-old Jermaine Young, of Brownsville, Tennessee, and 28-year-old Jessica Billings, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, were arrested.

Officials say Kentucky State Police and officers from the Radcliff Police Department were able to figure out the suspects' location after receiving information from Missouri State Police and authorities in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Investigators say Radcliff Police officers saw the two suspects around 6:25 p.m. in a vehicle leaving from a Walmart store.

Authorities say the two fled the area and police began pursuing them northbound on 31-West towards Louisville.

LMPD, Radcliff Police and KSP troopers pursued Young and Billings into Valley Station. Police say their car hit two other vehicles before they were stopped by state troopers.

The pursuit ended near Blevins Gap Road. Billings was arrested at the scene and Young was captured after a short foot chase.

One LMPD officer crashed during the pursuit, but did not suffer any major injuries.

Both suspects were taken to the Hardin County Detention Center.

Young is charged with fleeing and evading, wanton endangerment of a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and DUI, in addition to warrants on charges out of Missouri.

The Hardin County Detention Center website states that Billings is charged with possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, as well as the charges out of Missouri.

