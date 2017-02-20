Four exercises guaranteed to give you great abs by spring break

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spring break is just weeks away, but it's not too late to start firming up your abs too hit the beach. Proformance director of Health and Well Being Carlos Rivas has four moves you need for a stronger core, which ads up to firmer abs.

Strong abdominal and back muscles are essential for doing everyday tasks, like putting away groceries, getting dressed, not to mention preventing an achy back and maintaining great posture at your desk. Break out of crunch mode and work your middle with this core routine, created by Carlos Rivas, fitness and wellness expert from ProFormance Health and Wellbeing. Complete the workout three times a week to make the most of your workout.

Everyday acts. Bending to put on shoes or scoop up a package, walking, sitting in a chair, bathing or dressing, for example are done easier with a stronger core.

A healthy back. Low back pain - a debilitating, sometimes excruciating problem affecting 4 out of 5 Americans at some point in their lives - may be prevented by exercises that promote well-balanced, resilient core muscles. When back pain strikes, a regimen of core exercises is often prescribed to relieve it.

Balance and stability. Your core stabilizes your body, allowing you to move in any direction, or stand in one spot without losing your balance. Viewed this way, core exercises can lessen your risk of falling.

Good posture. Weak core muscles contribute to slouching. Good posture projects confidence. More importantly, it lessens wear and tear on the spine and allows you to breathe deeply. Good posture helps you gain full benefits from the effort you put into exercising, too.

Recommendations: perform 1-3 sets of each exercise for 10-15 repetitions.

Tuck + Pike + Straddle

Slow mountain climbers

Push up plank 4 point lift

Chops on resist-a-ball

Train smarter to maximize your full potential!. For more guided exercise and information, go to www.proformanceresults.com

About Carlos Rivas:

Carlos Rivas, MS, CSCS is the Director of Health and Well-being @ ProFormance,LLC and FitCorp,LLC. He holds bachelor's degrees in Exercise Science and Sports Medicine and a Masters degree in Exercise Physiology. Carlos is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, National Strength and Conditioning Certified Personal Trainer, American College of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer, fitness editor for Kentuckiana Health and Fitness Magazine, Strength and Conditioning instructor for the University of Louisville Exercise Science Program, Fitness Consultant to Miss. America Program, and has more than 20,000 hours of personal training experience.

Carlos can be reached by e-mail: carlosfitpro@gmail.com or 502.741.9428

