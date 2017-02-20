Local Irish dancers to compete in world and national competitions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- McClanahan School of Irish Dance is sending local dancers to the Worlds and Nationals, this Spring and Summer.
A total of 12 kids have qualified for the two events and the February Winter Ceili fundraiser will help them get there.
Thanksgiving weekend in Schaumburg, IL was a successful outing for local Irish dancers.
At the Mid-American Regional Oireachtas, twelve dancers qualified for both the 2017 World Championships and the North American National Championships.
The World Championships are being held in Dublin in April, and feature Irish dancers from the World including the Americas, Australia, and Europe.
The North America National championships will be held in New Orleans in July and will feature dancers from Canada, Mexico and all regions of the US.
This is the first year the McClanahan School of Irish Dance has sent twelve dancers to prominent Irish dance events within a single year.
The local awarded dancers are:
World Qualifiers:
Kayla Fitzgerald, Mercy Academy - 4th, Ladies U18
Elijah Foye, St. Francis Goshen - 3rd, Boys U14
Megan O'Keefe, DuPont Manual - 3rd, Girls U16
Delaney Lindner, North Oldham Middle - 12th, Girls U11
Darby Sheldon, homeschooled - 17th, Girls U15
Eleanor Esterle, Chenoweth Elementary - 5th, Girls U10
National Qualifiers:
Isabella Blickenstaff, Westport Middle - 33rd, Girls U12
Sean Ackerman, Meyzeek Middle - 8th, Boys U13
Reagan Fulcher, Norton Elementary- 12th, Girls U9
Sophia Blickenstaff, Westport Middle - 27th, Girls U12
Briley Durkin, Klondike Elementary - 39th, Girls U8
The McClanahan School Parents Association is hosting a Winter Ceili on February 24th starting at 6p at the Mellwood Arts Center.
The purpose of the fundraising event is to not only showcase the dancers who are representing the school, but to raise necessary funds to help support their efforts.
The February Winter Ceili is open to all and will feature live music by the Ladies of Longford; Dinner and dessert catered by Molly Malones; Irish dance performances by McClanahan dancers; a Silent Auction; Photo booth station; Kids activities; Ceili calling and a Louisville Pipes and Drums performance.
