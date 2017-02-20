IMAGES: Happy National Love Your Pet Day - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES: Happy National Love Your Pet Day

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Hug your pet today. It's National Love Your Pet Day.

The creators of the day say pet owners should focus on the special relationship with their pets. About 40 percent of American households have a dog, and about 30 percent have a cat.

About 6 million households have a bird, and 5 billion own a reptile.

Pet owners are posting pictures on social media using the hashtag #NationalLoveYourPetDay. 

