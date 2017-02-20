Louisville police searching for suspect wanted in two burglaries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in two recent burglaries.

"Based on the information that we have, we believe it may be the same individual," said LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

According to a post on the LMPD Facebook page, the first burglary was on Jan. 17 at the Urban League at 1535 W. Broadway. Police say the second robbery took place between Feb. 7 and 8 at A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home at 1300 West Chestnut.

Woodford Porter, the funeral home's directors says the suspect broke in through a window and stole a large monitor from the lobby. And at the Urban League, the suspect breaking a window and grabbing a TV from the first floor lobby.

Sadiqa Reynolds, who runs the Urban League, says it's fortunate that no one was inside at the time.

"We certainly want the person who did this to be caught, and we want justice like anybody else would," Reynolds said.

Reynolds says the Urban League does a lot of good work in the community and would even be willing to help the suspect after he is brought to justice.

"It is not lost on me that we would have helped this person if he had come in sooner and asked for help," she said. "Once he gets through it, would we help him? Absolutely, because that's what we do."

If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 574-LMPD. All calls are anonymous.

