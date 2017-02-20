Alleged robber walks into Louisville Taco Bell and threatens to 'shoot the place up'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man authorities say robbed a local Taco Bell restaurant.

Cedric Grady, 42, was arrested on Saturday. A police report says Grady entered the Taco Bell restaurant located at 2801 West Broadway on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say Grady walked up to the counter and demanded money. Authorities say Grady threatened "to shoot the place up."

Police say the manager called 911 and Grady was then taken into custody.

He is charged with first-degree robbery.

Grady is being held at Metro Corrections on a $20,000 cash bond. He is expected in court on Monday.

