President's Day marks 110 years since Theodore Roosevelt's signing of immigration act

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President's Day marks the anniversary that a former U.S. president signed another bill on immigration. 

On Feb. 20, 1907, President Theodore Roosevelt signed an immigration act.

According to the Associated Press, the act banned "idiots, imbeciles, feebleminded persons, epileptics (and) insane persons" from being allowed to enter the United States.

