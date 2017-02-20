Dozens of volunteers clean litter along S. Hurstbourne Parkway - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dozens of volunteers clean litter along S. Hurstbourne Parkway

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of people spent their Sunday morning cleaning up a popular stretch of road in Louisville.

Volunteers with Brightside and World Mission Society Church of God say litter has been collecting for several years along S. Hurstbourne Parkway. With gloves on and bags in hand, volunteers picked up all the trash.

Organizers say it was encouraging to see so many young people participating.

"We actually learn all of our teachings from God, the mother," said volunteer Azadeh Thompson. "She teaches us to clean up our planet, to share God's love with all our neighbors, and loving them as ourselves."

The church has been nationally recognized for its volunteer service.

