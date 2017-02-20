Colorado wedding expo mixes marriage and marijuana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Colorado wedding expo mixes marriage and marijuana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wedding expo was held Sunday in Littleton, Colorado to show how cannabis can be integrated into weddings.

Recreational marijuana use is legal in the state. 

Engaged couples learned how they could incorporate weed into their wedding. Event officials say they created the unique expo because they were turned away from traditional wedding expos. 

Cannabis wedding expos are also planned in Portland, Oregon and San Francisco.

