Proposed bill would make it a crime to sexually assault any anim - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Proposed bill would make it a crime to sexually assault any animal in the state of Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  A bill filed in the Kentucky General Assembly would make it a crime to sexually assault any animal in the state of Kentucky.

HB 480 was introduced on Friday. It effectively establishes "sexual assault against an animal" as a criminal offense and creates penalties for the crime.

According to the text of the bill, the crime is a Class A misdemeanor, unless the animal suffers death or serious physical injury, in which case it is considered a Class D felony.

In addition to any criminal penalties, such as fines or jail time, anyone convicted of the crime may be ordered to relinquish custody of all animals, attend a psychological or psychiatric treatment program, or reimburse the agency caring for the animal for any treatment costs.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Joni Jenkins, a Democrat from Shively, Kentucky.

The proposal is similar to HB 143, a bill introduced last month that would make it a felony to sexually assault a cat or dog.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.