Man dies after crashing into building on Centre College campus - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man dies after crashing into building on Centre College campus

Posted: Updated:

DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Authorities say a vehicle crashed into a building on the Centre College campus in Kentucky, killing one person.

Boyle County Coroner Dr. Don Hamner tells media that 47-year-old Ricky Baker of Perryville crashed the vehicle into the Horky House shortly after 7 a.m. EST Monday. No one else was hurt, and authorities say it's unclear whether Baker had some sort of medical emergency before the crash.

The body was taken to the state medical examiner's office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

The Horky House was built between 1842 and 1850 and renovated in 1992 on the Centre campus in Danville. The school says administrative offices for finance and human resources are in the building.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.