Sargento expands cheese recall, cuts ties with supplier

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sargento Foods is voluntarily expanding the recall of cheese supplied by Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes that originated from the supplier’s facility.

Out of concern for the health and well-being of Sargento consumers, the company has also terminated its relationship with Deutsch Kase Haus, which supplied Sargento with the affected Longhorn Colby cheese.

Out of an abundance of caution, in addition to the products recalled on February 10, 2017, with the new information we received from our supplier, we are also voluntarily recalling the following products which were packaged on the same lines:

  • Sargento Sliced Colby, 8 oz., UPC 4610000105, Sell By date 15MAY17F
  • Sargento Sliced Muenster, 8oz., UPC 4610000107, Sell By dates 05MAR17F, 06MAR17F, 15APR17F, 16APR17F and 17APR17F
  • Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack, 7.5 oz., UPC 4610000122, Sell By date 03MAY17B
  • Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack, 6.67 oz., UPC 4610000279, Sell By date 03MAR17B
  • Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack, 8 oz., UPC 4610041018, Sell By date H07APR17
  • Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria, 8 oz., UPC 4610041105, Sell By date H10APR17
  • Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040094, Sell By date H08JUN17 and H09JUN17

The company is also also adding "Sell By" dates to some of the products that were previously recalled on February 10, 2017:

  • Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby, 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, Sell By dates 02FEB17F, 01MAR17B and 16MAR17F
  • Sargento Chefs Blend Taco Blend Shredded Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002, Sell By dates H11MAY17 and H01JUN17
  • Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack, 12oz., UPC 4610000108, Sell By dates  02MAY17B, 03MAY17B, 11JUN17B
  • Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack, 12oz., UPC 4610000109, Sell By date 01MAY17B
  • Sargento Off the Block Fine Cut Colby-Jack Shredded Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014, Sell By date H06MAY17
  • Sargento Chef Blends Nacho & Taco Shredded Cheese, 8oz., UPC 4610040041, Sell By dates H04MAY17, S15MAY17 and H01JUN17
  • Sargento Off the Block Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Shredded Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076, Sell By dates H07MAY17, H08MAY17 and H09MAY17

Consumers can also check if they have recalled product by visiting info.sargento.com.

