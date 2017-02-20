4 men indicted for stealing $13,000 in property from Elizabethto - WDRB 41 Louisville News

4 men indicted for stealing $13,000 in property from Elizabethtown gun shop

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Surveillance video shows dozens of guns were stolen in a Hardin County gun store break-in, and now four men have been indicted.

In just 30 seconds, police say the suspects were in and out of Sportsman Rod and Gun on Sycamore Street in Elizabethtown.

Twenty pistols and four long guns were taken. 

Jabron Petty, Larry Ware, III, Ferrante Salley Jr. and Robert Carter, III are all charged in the case.

The burglary cost the gun shop close to $13,000.

