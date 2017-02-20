Trump selects Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security advise - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Trump selects Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser

(FOX NEWS) -- President Trump has tapped U.S. Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, a warrior-scholar deemed an expert in counter insurgency, to be his national security adviser, Fox News has learned.

McMaster replaces another retired lieutenant general, Michael Flynn, who resigned amid controversy over his contact with Russian officials prior to Trump's inauguration.

McMaster, 54, is a career Army officer who is currently director of the Army Capabilities Integration Center. He joined the Army in 1984 and distinguished himself seven years later during the Gulf War in what would become known as the Battle of 73 Easting. As captain of the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment's Eagle Troop, McMaster led a force of just nine tanks that took out more than 80 Iraqi Republican Guard tanks and armored vehicles.

He is the author of the 1997 book, "Dereliction of Duty," which criticized the U.S. government's handling of the Vietnam War.

In his latest role, McMaster was tasked with gauging the U.S, military capability against future threats. When he addressed lawmakers in April of last year, he warned that years of military cuts have left the U.S. vulnerable.

“We are outranged and outgunned by many potential adversaries,” McMaster said. “[And] our army in the future risks being too small to secure the nation.”

