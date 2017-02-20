GE Appliances provides $65,000 grant to build bridge between JCP - WDRB 41 Louisville News

GE Appliances provides $65,000 grant to build bridge between JCPS students and workforce

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- GE Appliances is providing a $65,000 grant to build a bridge between educational institutions and the workforce.

According to a news release, the grant will be used to support a project manager who will accelerate JCPS' Talent Development Academy initiative.

"JCPS Talent Development Academies are small learning communities organized around career themes that show students links between their academic subjects and real-world applications and career experience," the news release states. "The academies involve employers and higher education institutions in preparing students for college and careers."

"These academies will offer career pathways from healthcare to manufacturing and engineering, and students will be able to see what they are learning in English, math and science come alive in ways that apply to their career themes," JCPS superintendent Donna Hargens said, according to the news release. "This is exciting, and I appreciate GE Appliances' generous gift through the Jefferson County Public Education Foundation to help kick start this project."

According to the news release, the project manager position will create a comprehensive plan to design JCPS curriculum to prepare students for careers in six identified industries.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

