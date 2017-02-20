UPDATE: Authorities identify man shot to death on I-264

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is looking for next of kin for a 63-year-old woman.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is looking for next of kin for a 63-year-old woman.

Coroner's office needs public's help locating next of kin for Louisville woman

Coroner's office needs public's help locating next of kin for Louisville woman

In a profanity-laced statement posted on Facebook, Roneisha Reed defends her actions.

In a profanity-laced statement posted on Facebook, Roneisha Reed defends her actions.

VIDEO | Women shown punching and kicking elderly man at Indi's claim he was at fault

VIDEO | Women shown punching and kicking elderly man at Indi's claim he was at fault

The complaint says the alleged incident happened on May 9.

The complaint says the alleged incident happened on May 9.

One person has been shot in the head in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.

One person has been shot in the head in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.

Man shot in the head in Park Duvalle neighborhood

Man shot in the head in Park Duvalle neighborhood

The no-gun policy at some federal buildings in Floyd County frustrates Sheriff Frank Loop.

The no-gun policy at some federal buildings in Floyd County frustrates Sheriff Frank Loop.

The suspect was arrested on Monday, after he was interviewed by police.

The suspect was arrested on Monday, after he was interviewed by police.

Police say she was tanning -- completely nude -- in a private tanning booth, when she noticed a cell phone...

Police say she was tanning -- completely nude -- in a private tanning booth, when she noticed a cell phone...

About 100 construction workers helping to build the Omni Hotel downtown walked off the job Wednesday.

About 100 construction workers helping to build the Omni Hotel downtown walked off the job Wednesday.

Workers outside the Omni Hotel on Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Workers outside the Omni Hotel on Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Construction workers walk off job at downtown Omni Hotel over wages

Construction workers walk off job at downtown Omni Hotel over wages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died after being shot on the Watterson Expressway over the weekend.

That man has been identified as 20-year-old Nicolas Thomas, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

It happened on I-264 West, near Taylor Boulevard at around 11:45 p.m. Friday.

MetroSafe dispatchers say I-264 West was initially shut down to all lanes of traffic while police investigated. The roadway re-opened Saturday shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Police believe the shooting started near the airport and then continued down the busy roadway.

Investigators think two cars were involved.

Officials say Thomas' car hit a concrete barrier on I-264 West, near Taylor Boulevard.

Police say Thomas was shot several times and died on the scene.

Authorities also say it appears the suspect was firing shots for several miles down the road.

"I think what makes this different is the fact that it was done on the express way, and that it was done for miles down the road. Fortunately other persons or other motorists weren't hurt, so that's the uniqueness of this thing. The unfortunate thing is it's another life lost in Louisville," said LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

The Watterson Expressway shooting marks this year's 17th homicide.

Police do not have a description of the suspect's car from the Watterson shooting.

Anyone who was driving in the area and may have witnessed the incident is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.