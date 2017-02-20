UPDATE: Authorities identify man shot to death on I-264 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Authorities identify man shot to death on I-264

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died after being shot on the Watterson Expressway over the weekend.

That man has been identified as 20-year-old Nicolas Thomas, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

It happened on I-264 West, near Taylor Boulevard at around 11:45 p.m. Friday.

MetroSafe dispatchers say I-264 West was initially shut down to all lanes of traffic while police investigated. The roadway re-opened Saturday shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Police believe the shooting started near the airport and then continued down the busy roadway.

Investigators think two cars were involved.

Officials say Thomas' car hit a concrete barrier on I-264 West, near Taylor Boulevard.

Police say Thomas was shot several times and died on the scene.

Authorities also say it appears the suspect was firing shots for several miles down the road.

"I think what makes this different is the fact that it was done on the express way, and that it was done for miles down the road. Fortunately other persons or other motorists weren't hurt, so that's the uniqueness of this thing. The unfortunate thing is it's another life lost in Louisville," said LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

The Watterson Expressway shooting marks this year's 17th homicide.

Police do not have a description of the suspect's car from the Watterson shooting.

Anyone who was driving in the area and may have witnessed the incident is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.