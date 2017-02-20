Louisville woman accused of murder pleads not guilty - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville woman accused of murder pleads not guilty

Posted: Updated:
Asia Jewell, Amber Jewell, Evert Baker (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Asia Jewell, Amber Jewell, Evert Baker (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman accused of murder has pleaded not guilty.

Asia Jewell was in court Monday afternoon. She was arrested Friday for the murder of 28-year-old Kara Jewell.

Asia Jewell, Evert Baker and Amber Jewell allegedly got into an argument with the victim on N. 38th Street, near Duncan Street, earlier this month. Attorneys say Amber Jewell threw a rock at Kara Jewell, causing serious head injuries and, eventually, her death.

Police haven't released how Asia Jewell was involved. She's being held on a $100,000 bond.

