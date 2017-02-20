Irma Dee's soul food becomes only sit-down restaurant in Parklan - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Irma Dee's soul food becomes only sit-down restaurant in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Irma Dee’s family-owned soul food restaurant is now open at 1213 S. 28th Street in west Louisville. Those who live in the Parkland neighborhood say it’s the best thing to happen to the area in a long time.

Jason Weaver, who lives in the Parkland neighborhood, said Monday he couldn’t find soul food in the area before Irma Dee’s opened. It’s the only sit-down restaurant for blocks.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Louisville metro councilwoman Jessica Green and Rev. Charles Elliot joined the Turner family for a ribbon cutting on Monday.

“There have been a lot of people asking for a restaurant like this for quite some period of time,” Fischer said.

Restaurant co-owner Sheila Turner says her mother Irma owned several restaurants in west Louisville dating back to the 1960s. The most recent one was on 26th and Broadway, but it closed years ago.

“I just thank God for my nephews wanting to open up my mother's dream again,” Turner said.

All the food at Irma Dee’s is made from original family recipes nearly a century old.

Turner says her family chose the location on South 28th Street to help revive a neighborhood made famous by civil rights protests.

Irma Dee's is open Tuesday through Saturday until 7 p.m. and Sundays until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

