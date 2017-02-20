Police officers work to erase mental health stigma while responding to spike in calls

The complaint says the alleged incident happened on May 9.

A woman died Wednesday after being hit by a train in southwest Jefferson County.

The Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet announced Wednesday it's offering free tuition for short-term programs in five industries that are in the highest demand in the state.

Police say she was tanning -- completely nude -- in a private tanning booth, when she noticed a cell phone...

The suspect was arrested on Monday, after he was interviewed by police.

A ribbon cutting for the the grand opening of the Diversified Consultants Inc. call center was held Wednesday morning

New call center in south end to bring jobs, millions in investments to Louisville

VIDEO | Women shown punching and kicking elderly man at Indi's claim he was at fault

About 100 construction workers helping to build the Omni Hotel downtown walked off the job Wednesday.

Workers outside the Omni Hotel on Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Law enforcement officials say mental health calls are on the rise, so officers across the area are learning to respond appropriately while also working to erase the stigma.

"If you ask most people, what are the most pressing challenges to law enforcement? You're gonna hear things such as drug abuse, or violent crimes, or maybe even race relations," said Officer John Thomas with the Elizabethtown Police Department.

But Thomas says the issue that not enough people talk about is mental illness.

"Usually, there are calls involving the mentally ill almost every day," Thomas said.

Over the past year, Elizabethtown Police Department's mental health calls jumped by 30 percent. It's a trend seen nationwide.

"They have gone up every year, and it seems that in the last couple years, they began to jump at a much higher rate," Thomas said.

That's where retired police Sgt. Merle Young comes in. He trains officers across the state in CIT, or Crisis Intervention Team Training.

"We want them to instill hope and help, and safety and security, to that person with mental illness," Young said.

CIT officers can identify signs and symptoms of mental illnesses, learn communication and de-escalation strategies, and use a more careful approach.

"Give them a little bit more time, talk a little bit softer, not be as much of a command presence," Young said.

Since 2007, more than 700 Kentucky police officers have been CIT-certified, including officers with LMPD.

Young says mental health is an issue that deserves the attention.

"Mental illness is not like it was when I was a kid back in the 60s," he said. "It wasn't, you know, 'Uncle Eddie's just a little off.' Now, it's more, 'How as a community can we help these individuals?'"

