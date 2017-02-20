Kentucky State faculty senate moves forward with no-confidence v - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky State faculty senate moves forward with no-confidence vote on school's Board of Regents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The faculty senate at Kentucky State University voted Monday to take a no-confidence vote on the Board of Regents.

In a 16-3 vote, the faculty senate decided to move forward with a no-confidence vote for part of or the whole KSU Board of Regents. 

Back in May, Raymond Burse suddenly resigned as president. Dr. Aaron Thompson stepped in to fill that role on an interim basis.

After hiring a search firm at the cost of $120,000, the Board of Regents landed on three candidates for the position of president.

Many faculty members are questioning how the search was conducted and why current interim president Aaron Thompson was not amongst the finalists.

The current finalists for the permanent position are: 

  • Said Sewell, a provost at Lincoln University in Missouri. Last September, the faculty Senate there voted to say it had no confidence in Sewell’s abilities.
     
  • M. Christopher Brown, a provost at Southern University in Louisiana. In 2014, he resigned as president of Alcorn State University after numerous reports of failures to seek required bids for upgrades to the president’s house.
     
  • Thomas Colbert is a justice on the Oklahoma Supreme Court and alumnus of Kentucky State University.

The Board of Regents has called a special meeting to discuss the search on Wednesday. 

