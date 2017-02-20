Warm temperatures changing winter plans for many Kentuckiana bus - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Warm temperatures changing winter plans for many Kentuckiana businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The spring-like temperature have already hit Kentuckiana in a way that is benefiting some businesses and hurting others.

The sounds of snow blowers have been replaced by drills at Brownsboro Hardware and Paint. Owner Jim Lehrer has moved several winter items up to storage to make way for the huge demand already for grills and spring items.

“If the snow comes back or the ice comes back, we have plenty of shovels, salt and sleds,” Lehrer said.

The warm weather is having the opposite effect on those who work in greenhouses and nurseries.

“It’s causing the trees to bloom out early, and that concerns us that when we want the spring blooms later on in April, they are all going to be bloomed out,” said Mary Wallitsch of Wallitsch Nursery and Garden Center. “You just let mother nature do her thing. You can’t really do anything about it.”

Several plants including magnolias are blooming five weeks ahead of schedule.

The early bloom of plants is also sending more people to allergists for remedies to higher-than-normal levels of pollen. Doctors say much of the pollen is from trees and blowing in from several states away. 

“We have already seen tree pollen now, and it’s already at a moderate level, which is a little but unusual than a typical year,” said Dr. Jim Sublett with Family Allergy and Asthma in Louisville.

Greenhouse experts are concerned about this year’s Audubon Park Dogwood Festival at the end of April, since so many of those trees are starting to bloom now.

