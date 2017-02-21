U of L School of Music presents Jazz Fest 2017 February 22nd through 25th

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville School of Music presents Jazz Fest 2017 February 22nd through the 25th on the Belknap campus of the University of Louisville.

This three-day celebration of America's indigenous musical art form is being presented by the Jazz Studies Program of the U of L School of Music.

Jazz Fest features concerts, clinics, lectures, and workshops with U of L Jazz Faculty, U of L students, and area high school and college students, as well as guest artists.

This special educational and performance event showcases international, national, and regional jazz talent.

Featured artists include - The Metta Quintet, the resident ensemble for JazzReach; and trombonist, Wycliffe Gordon; international jazz musicians from Columbia, Brazil, and the Republic of Georgia; as well as guest adjudicators Sean Parsons (piano), Adam Gaines (trumpet), Terry O'Mahoney (drums), and Rezo Kiknadze (saxophone), as well as our own UofL Jazz Ensembles.

This event is a part of U of L's celebration of diversity, and it appropriately occurs during the month of February when the contributions of African-Americans to American culture and history are celebrated.

The musical art of jazz is recognized as having evolved out of the culture of African-Americans near the turn of the century.

Nightly concerts will be held at the School of Music beginning at 8:00 PM Wednesday through 8:00 PM Saturday.

Visiting student groups will perform throughout the day on Friday and Saturday.

Jazz Fest 2017 will open at 8:00 PM on Wednesday evening in Bird Recital Hall with an International Night of Jazz.

It will continue on Thursday night in Comstock Concert Hall with the festival adjudicators performing with Jazz Ensemble II, which is directed by U of L Professor Jerry Tolson.

Friday evening will feature The Metta Quintet, the resident ensemble for JazzReach, a nationally recognized New York City nonprofit dedicated to the promotion, performance, creation and education of jazz music.

The festival will close with a concert by world renowned Trombinist, Wycliffe Gordon with The Jazz Faculty Rhythm Section on Saturday at 8:00 PM.

Ticket prices are $20 for adults and $5 for students with ID for the evening concerts.

