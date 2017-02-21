Letting the Mardi Gras good times roll with king cakes and Cajun sticky chicken

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Everyone knows about the crazy Mardi Gras parades and parties, but many may not realize that Fat Tuesday is about more than Laissez les bons temps rouler! Or "letting the good times roll!"

Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen's Janine Washle is celebrating her Mardi Gras with sticky wings and king cakes. Both are food traditions associated with the religious roots of the holiday.

Mardi Gras is the final day of Carnival season, which starts each January following Epiphany. This time of celebration is marked with parades in cities from Rio to New Orleans. Krewes are groups who sponsor parade floats, specific parades, and balls, and flambeaux, or flaming torches that light the way for the revelers. Iconic foods like gumbo, jambalaya, and other traditional Creole, or Cajun fare are eaten during this time. A popular breakfast treat is the King Cake with it's green, purple, and yellow colors representing faith, justice, and power. Most of these dishes feature meats, cheeses, sugar, and other rich ingredients that will be eschewed that day after Fat Tuesday.

This final day of celebration is also known as Fat Tuesday, which is followed by Ash Wednesday's start to the Lenten season. This last day of Carnival season is the time to get rid of all your culinary temptations. Sugar, oils, milk, eggs, and other food-related temptations like meats, and cheeses need to be eaten or cleaned out to keep people from breaking their Lenten vow of abstinence from whatever they have chosen to give up for the next 40 days. That vow lasts until Holy Saturday which is the day before Easter.

This last day of Carnival is also known as Shrove Tuesday. Shrove is an archaic word for absolved. Christians may take this last day of Carnival to get right with God by confessing sins, or being 'shrived' or absolved of their sins by a priest.

So how do pancakes play a part in all of this with the other name for this last day of Carnival, Pancake Day? Many countries have pancakes on this last day of excess. Pancake ingredients use all of the ingredients that one may be tempted with during the next forty days of simple eating and living. Oil, eggs, sugar, butter are all essential ingredients in a good pancake recipe. While pancakes are popular, other cultures use up ingredients by making fried fastnachts, pazcki (pronounced poonchkey), both of which are commonly known in the U.S. as a doughnut. While doughnuts might not be for everyone, pancakes for supper is usually an easy sell, since many people enjoy breakfast for dinner as a weeknight option. The following is a pancake recipe that was popular at a local restaurant that has since closed.

Paradise Pancakes

Makes: 12-14 pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup whole wheat flour

1-1/2 cups all purpose flour

1/2 cup cornmeal

4 tsp granulated sugar

3/4 tsp salt

1-1/2 tsp baking soda

3 large eggs

1-1/2 cups buttermilk

1/2 cup vegetable oil

Preparation:

Prepare batter by sifting or whisking together whole wheat flour, all purpose flour, cornmeal, sugar, salt, and baking soda in a large bowl. In another bowl, whisk together eggs, buttermilk, and vegetable oil.Whisk the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients just until everything is moistened. There will be lumps.Heat a heavy skillet, or griddle over medium high heat. Lightly grease with oil. Pour 1/2 cup of batter into prepared skillet, and cook until bubbles break the surface, and outer edge takes on a dull appearance. Flip, cook, and transfer to a warm oven. Repeat process until all of the batter is used. The defunct restaurant typically served these, with a choice of chocolate-, peanut butter-, or butterscotch chips, or blueberries. I recall a lot of whipped cream too.Any left over pancakes can be frozen by separating each with a little piece of parchment paper and wrapping them with plastic wrap then sliding the entire lot into a gallon zip top bag.

Cloverfields Farm and Kitchen also has a special Mardi Gras Recipe Booklet available by email. To ask for a complimentary copy, just email Janine Washle at cloverfields.farm.ky@gmail.com

Janine Washle's CloverFields Farm & Kitchen

Hardin Springs Area

Big Clifty, KY 42712

About Janine Washle:

CloverFields Farm & Kitchen is primarily an on-line destination. They are not open to drop-in visitors as it is a private residence.

"Authentically from Farm to Table"

CloverFields Kitchen researches and reinterpretes many traditional recipes using local produce, much from their own gardens, and adding a global perspective.

"Exploring Global Tastes through Local Foods"

Janine is working on her first cookbook, but she also has a long resume developing recipes for several companies. She has also won several contests and cook-offs with her original recipes.

