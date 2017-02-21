Thousands lose power after car vs. pole at Westport Road near th - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Thousands lose power after car vs. pole at Westport Road near the Watterson

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people lost power early Tuesday morning after a car hit a pole on Westport Road.

Officials say injuries were reported when the crash happened around 4:00 a.m. at Westport and Ambridge. That's near the Watterson Expressway.

Around 4:00, about 2,250 people were without power, according to LG&E's outage map.

Power was restored about 30 minutes later.

