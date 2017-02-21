Jury selection underway for three suspects in killing of 16-mont - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jury selection underway for three suspects in killing of 16-month-old Ne'Riah Miller

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jury selection began Tuesday for three suspects in the murder of 16-month-old Ne'Riah Miller.

Duwan Mason, William McLemore, and Demarkus Tramber are all charged with complicity to murder, attempted murder, and complicity assault after Ne'Riah Miller was shot in her mother's arms on the porch of her home in August of 2014. Her mother was also shot and survived.

Two other defendants, Michael Dunn Junior and Trey Anderson, pleaded guilty to lesser charges, and will testify against the other defendants.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys are choosing from a pool of 60 potential jurors. Opening arguments are expected to begin after the jury is seated, possibly later this afternoon. 

