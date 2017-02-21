Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr together again recording music

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The two surviving Beatles are back making music together.

Billboard quotes Ringo Starr's publicist as saying Paul McCartney came to Starr's home studio in Los Angeles to contribute to Starr's upcoming album. Starr had posted a photo online with the caption, "Thanks for coming over and playing Great bass. I love you man peace and love."

Starr posted a separate picture of himself, McCartney and Joe Walsh. Additional pictures show Peter Frampton, Benmont Tench, Timothy B. Schmit, Richard Page, Amy Keys and Nathan East.

There's no word yet on what Starr and McCartney recorded or when it might be released. But Starr has worked and toured with a variety of musicians in the past two decades, who joined his All-Star Band.

Thanks for coming over man and playing Great bass. I love you man peace and love. ??????????? pic.twitter.com/Z5kpyLLlkO — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) February 20, 2017

And imagine what it was like for some lucky tourists. A tour guide was in front of Starr's house, when a blue Corvette pulled up and the guide joked, "Here's Ringo now!" The tourists went crazy when McCartney jumped out to push the buzzer.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.