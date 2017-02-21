Father and son killed after crashing into each other in Alabama - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Father and son killed after crashing into each other in Alabama

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Alabama father and son are dead after they crashed into each other in a head-on collision over the weekend. 

Jeffrey Brasher was driving a 2006 Ford pickup and his son, Austin Brasher, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet truck when they collided on a Winfield highway Saturday morning.

Jeffrey Brasher died at the scene; Austin Brasher died at the hospital. Police say neither man was wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

