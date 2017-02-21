Smashing therapy featured at new business in Wisconsin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Oshkosh, Wisconsin allows people to let out anger and frustration by smashing random items.
Rage Room is one of just a few of these types of businesses in the U.S.
Customers first put on safety gear, then choose their weapon of choice, and finally choose their item to smash.
A 15 minute session costs about $30.
The owner says a lot of people come to the business for a night of fun, either on a date or with a group of friends.
Rage Room owners believe it's a unique type of therapy or a way to let loose.
Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.