Smashing therapy featured at new business in Wisconsin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Oshkosh, Wisconsin allows people to let out anger and frustration by smashing random items.

Rage Room is one of just a few of these types of businesses in the U.S.

Customers first put on safety gear, then choose their weapon of choice, and finally choose their item to smash.

A 15 minute session costs about $30.

The owner says a lot of people come to the business for a night of fun, either on a date or with a group of friends.

Rage Room owners believe it's a unique type of therapy or a way to let loose.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

