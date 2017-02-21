Smashing therapy featured at new business in Wisconsin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Smashing therapy featured at new business in Wisconsin

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Oshkosh, Wisconsin allows people to let out anger and frustration by smashing random items.

Rage Room is one of just a few of these types of businesses in the U.S.

Customers first put on safety gear, then choose their weapon of choice, and finally choose their item to smash.

A 15 minute session costs about $30.

The owner says a lot of people come to the business for a night of fun, either on a date or with a group of friends.

Rage Room owners believe it's a unique type of therapy or a way to let loose.

