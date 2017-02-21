Man dies after being hit by Jeep on Watterson Expressway near Ba - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man dies after being hit by Jeep on Watterson Expressway near Bardstown Road

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after he was hit by an SUV Tuesday morning. 

It happened around 9 a.m. According to LMPD spokesman Alicia Smiley, the driver of a Jeep Liberty was westbound on the Watterson Expressway near Bardstown Road when he struck the victim, a man believed to be in his 20s.

Smiley says the victim darted into traffic from the shoulder of the expressway. It' not clear why the man was walking there. 

Smiley says the driver remained at the scene and the victim was taken to University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The Traffic Unit is handling the investigation and no charges are expected.  

The victim's name is not being released until family members have been notified.

No other injuries were reported. 

