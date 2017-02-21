Forecastle Bourbon Lodge returning for this year's Forecastle Fe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Forecastle Bourbon Lodge returning for this year's Forecastle Festival

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Forecastle Bourbon Lodge will once again be part of this year's Forecastle Festival.

According to a news release, the bar will give Forecastle attendees a chance to sample "hand-picked rarities exclusive to Forecastle."

Officials say several types of bourbon will be available, including selections from Four Roses, Jim Beam, Woodford Reserve, Wild Turkey and Maker's Mark.

Scheduled performers for this year's festival include LCD Soundsystem, Weezer, Odesza and Cage The Elephant.   

The Forecastle Festival is scheduled to take place July 14-16 at Waterfront Park.

More information can be found on the Forecastle Festival website.

