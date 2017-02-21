Woman kills man fighting with Indiana conservation officer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman kills man fighting with Indiana conservation officer

Posted: Updated:

RISING SUN, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a woman fatally shot a man who was fighting with an Indiana Conservation Officer along an Indiana roadway.

Indiana State Police say the officer responded to a report of a suspicious person near the community of Rising Sun on Monday and made contact with 32-year-old Justin K. Holland of Moores Hill. Police say Holland was in a vehicle along the roadway.

Police say Holland resisted the officer and a physical altercation ensued. State police say a woman who was at a nearby home tried to help the officer and shot Holland in the torso. Police say Holland was taken to a hospital and died. An autopsy is planned Tuesday.

Police say the conservation officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. State police are investigating.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.